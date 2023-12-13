Gaston County resident exposed to rabies after being bit by raccoon

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A resident has been exposed to rabies after being bit by a raccoon last week, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.

On Dec. 8, officials received a call regarding a raccoon that was whining, appeared to be having trouble moving, and was hiding under the porch of a home on South Point Road in Belmont.

The owner of the home said the raccoon had also bitten them.

Health officials said the raccoon was then impounded and sent to the C Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. On Dec. 12, those results came back and indicated that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement then returned to the neighborhood of the incident to notify the community of the positive rabies results, as well as verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services was also made aware of the incident.

Health officials said this incident represents the fourth case of confirmed rabies in Gaston County this year. This is down from the 10 cases confirmed in 2022.

