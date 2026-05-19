Gaston County School Board member accuses commissioners of bullying tactics

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County School Board member is accusing county commissioners of bullying tactics, leading to 174 school employee layoffs and consideration of a school consolidation.

Janna Smith, a school board member, voiced her frustrations at a recent meeting. The board is currently considering consolidating Beam Intermediate School due to an ongoing budget shortfall.

The current situation stems from a budget shortfall last year when the school board approached commissioners for financial assistance. At that time, the Board of Commissioners provided $13.7 million to avert layoffs.

Despite this, 174 school employees are now facing layoffs this year. School board members expressed significant frustration at last night’s meeting regarding these developments.

Smith, a Gaston County School Board member, stated she felt bullied during prior meetings with commissioners about the budget.

She indicated that she could no longer remain silent on the issue. “I’m not torn anymore, so it’s time to speak,” Smith said. She asserted that the tone from the commissioners was clear, conveying that the school board answered to them.

“The tone was clear. You answer to us,” Smith stated. Smith claimed the school board followed the commissioners’ other requests, after not consolidating Cherryville and Bessemer City High Schools as previously advised by a commissioner. She views these actions as concessions.

“We have met the ransom demands of commissioners, and now this has gotten us nowhere,” Smith said.

The school board is now seriously considering consolidating Beam Intermediate School.

The 174 impending layoffs are a direct result of this year’s budget shortfall. Smith expressed deep concern for the affected employees and their families.

“As we stare into the employees ... in their tearful eyes ... and deliver hard news and truth with them that hurt their families, our community’s children, I can’t help but ask, will the commissioners ever consider this?” Smith asked.

Chad Brown, chairman of the board of commissioners, addressed Smith’s concerns, stating that commissioners did consider the impact on school workers. Brown referenced a previous instance when 400 potential layoffs were averted.

“They came and said 400 people are going to be laid off, and it’s going to start on Friday. We came up with $13.7 million in the next month,” Brown explained.

He maintained that commissioners do not dictate how the school board should operate or spend money.

Brown also said he speaks with school board members regularly. “I talk to a school board member at least every day. If No. 3 or four of them, every day,” Brown said. He emphasized that the school board has always had his ear.

School board member Lee Dedmon publicly supported Smith’s comments, telling her, “I agree with you 150%.” This sentiment was expressed after Smith finished her speech at the meeting.

Brown has proposed a town hall meeting involving the school board, commissioners, and local members of the General Assembly. Smith believes action is needed now.

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