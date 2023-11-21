Gaston County school receives National Blue Ribbon distinction

GASTONIA, N.C. — A school in Gaston County will be celebrating after receiving its distinction as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

The celebration is set to take place at 2 p.m. at Highland School of Technology. Teachers, students, and staff are set to attend.

The National Blue Ribbon School award is given annually by the U.S. Department of Education. It is one of the highest distinctions a school can receive.

Highland is one of only eight schools in North Carolina and 353 in the country to earn the award this year. The school won its first National Blue Ribbon School award in 2017.

Identified as an “Exemplary High-Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2023,” Highland has consistently ranked and gained regional and state recognition as one of the most successful schools in North Carolina. The school’s performance grade has been an A or an A+ every year since the state began determining grades from 2014 to 2015.

This is the fifth National Blue Ribbon School distinction for Gaston County Schools since the recognition program began in 1982.

VIDEO: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library awarded $500k for literacy programs

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library awarded $500k for literacy programs













©2023 Cox Media Group