Gaston County Schools seeks feedback on upcoming school calendars

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Schools district is seeking feedback from the community and others about school calendars for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

The district’s calendar committee has three calendar samples for 2024-2025 and three calendar samples for 2025-2026.

You can find all of the calendar options and a link to take the survey by clicking here. People have until Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. to complete the survey.

According to Gaston County Schools, the board of education will take survey results into consideration when adopting a school calendar for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.

©2023 Cox Media Group