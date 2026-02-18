Local

Gaston County sheriff sues political opponent for defamation

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Sheriff Chad Hawkins speaks during "The Community Cost of Opioids" program held Thursday morning, May 4, 2023, at The Pointe Church in Belmont. (Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette)
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The sheriff of Gaston County is suing his political opponent for defamation.

According to the Gaston Gazette, Sheriff Chad Hawkins claims Robbie Waldrop made false and defamatory comments about him during a recent debate.

That includes alleging that the sheriff used taxpayer money to fund his campaign.

Hawkins has asked for a jury trial and damages, according to the Gazette.

Waldrop works for the Gaston County Police Department.

