Gaston County strikes arrest warrant for Meck Commissioner

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County officials are no longer seeking the arrest of Mecklenburg County Commissioner Yvette Townsend Ingram.

Channel 9 previously reported the more than 1-year-old order for arrest pending for Ingram stemming from her 2024 guilty plea for DWI.

The arrest warrant claimed Ingram missed court and didn’t complete her court-ordered 24 hours of community service. Court documents show the OFA has been stricken.

Documents uploaded to eCourts say Ingram was confused about her January 30, 2025, court date that she missed, but is otherwise in compliance.

Ingram submitted documentation showing she completed community service with the International Minority Coalition and the New North Carolina Project. Ingram also paid her outstanding court fees of $474.

Ingram released a statement last week saying she hired a new attorney to handle the matter. She said she completed her community service but failed to properly report it.

She is one of 10 Democrats seeking 3 at-large seats in the Mecklenburg County Commission primary.

