Gaston County student to perform at Field and Stream Music Fest in SC

CRAMERTON, N.C. — A Gaston County student who was kicked out of high school before her senior year for performing at a local bar is getting the chance to perform on a bigger stage.

Bailey Griggs has been on stages throughout Charlotte, singing in places like Amos’ Southend and Goldie’s Live Music Bar & Restaurant in June.

But then her mother received an email from her school, Cramerton Christian Academy.

It said attending nightclubs or bars and attending gatherings with alcohol and drugs present indicates the school isn’t a good fit for the Griggs’ goals.

However, despite being kicked out of the school, others are accepting her talents.

Griggs is now getting the chance to sing on a bigger stage after being added to the Field and Stream Music Festival lineup in South Carolina.

Other artists performing include Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Griggs said in a statement that she “deeply appreciates the community for spreading her story.” She also went on to say that she truly believes in the saying, “When one door closes, another one opens.”

The festival is expected to take place on October 4 through October 6 in Winnsboro.

