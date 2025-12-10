Gaston County teacher fired after Charlie Kirk comment

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County teacher, Holly Ackerman, was fired on Nov. 5 after making a controversial Facebook comment about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, according to the Gaston Gazette.

Ackerman, who taught at Hunter Huss High School, was dismissed from the Gaston County School District following an investigation into her social media activity.

She was hired by Gaston County Schools on Aug. 20, 2018, initially serving as a teacher assistant at Webb Street School until June 2023. She then taught at Hunter Huss High School from August 2023 until 2025, before returning to Webb Street School.

The school district suspended Ackerman on Sept. 11, one day after her Facebook comment, and she was fired less than two months later.

Ackerman did not respond to requests for comment from The Gazette regarding her dismissal.

