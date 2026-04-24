Gaston County warrant clinic allows wanted people to face prosecutors without arrest

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — People wanted in Gaston County had a chance to face a prosecutor without being arrested on Friday.

The District Attorney, Travis Page, took part in a warrant clinic at the Erwin Center in Gastonia.

Those who were facing misdemeanor charges and non-violent offenders were invited to chat with Page or get advice from a defense attorney and face a judge without handcuffs.

Page told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that most people with those charges are granted a bond.

He said his office wants to build trust with the community and reduce jail overpopulation.

“I want drug traffickers. I want murders, robbers, rapists. Those are the folks I really want in jail,” Page said.

The event was supported by the local chapter of the NAACP, the Second Chance Alliance, and 101 Black Men of Highland.

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