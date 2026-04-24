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Gaston County warrant clinic allows wanted people to face prosecutors without arrest

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
Gaston County warrant clinic allows wanted people to face prosecutors without arrest
Gaston County warrant clinic allows wanted people to face prosecutors without arrest
By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — People wanted in Gaston County had a chance to face a prosecutor without being arrested on Friday.

The District Attorney, Travis Page, took part in a warrant clinic at the Erwin Center in Gastonia.

Those who were facing misdemeanor charges and non-violent offenders were invited to chat with Page or get advice from a defense attorney and face a judge without handcuffs.

Page told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that most people with those charges are granted a bond.

He said his office wants to build trust with the community and reduce jail overpopulation.

“I want drug traffickers. I want murders, robbers, rapists. Those are the folks I really want in jail,” Page said.

The event was supported by the local chapter of the NAACP, the Second Chance Alliance, and 101 Black Men of Highland.

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