Gastonia 65-year-old wanted for 2018 statutory rape caught in MO

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 65-year-old from Gastonia with outstanding warrants was captured in Kansas City, MO.

Arnold Ogle was captured by the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Ogle had outstanding warrants for Statutory Rape of a Child, Gastonia Police said.

Officials said Ogle is being held in Missouri pending extradition to Gaston County.

“This arrest is a powerful reminder of what strong law enforcement partnerships can, and will, accomplish,” Gastonia Police said.

