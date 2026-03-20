Gastonia bar cancels band after abuse allegations, hosts fundraiser instead

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia bar owner canceled a scheduled band performance after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced against a member, choosing instead to turn the event into a fundraiser for survivors.

Michael Carpenter, owner of The Roster, announced the change following social media reports of the abuse.

The event, originally intended as an album release party, has been renamed “A Different Course of Action.” Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Cathy Mabry Cloninger Women’s Shelter and the Hope United Survivor Network.

Carpenter said the decision to cancel the performance was an easy call. “Obviously, we can’t have them here,” Carpenter said. He chose to pivot the event after seeing reports of the alleged abuse on social media.

The situation was particularly significant for Carpenter and his wife because they are currently supporting a friend who just left an abusive relationship.

Carpenter noted that this personal connection influenced the swift change in plans. “To be perfectly honest with you, it hit pretty close to home. Literally hit home,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter emphasized that he wants his business to remain a safe environment for all patrons. “This place exists so you can walk into that door and leave it at the door and enjoy a real human experience,” Carpenter said.

He added that while the behavior of the accused was unacceptable, the community could still take positive action. “You can’t treat people that way. You can’t abuse people. You can’t beat people,” he said.

The fundraiser will feature other performers and volunteers who stepped forward after the announcement.

Brittany Froning, the program director for Hope United, said the donations provided by such events are vital for survivors. “It’s life-changing. It truly is life-changing,” Froning said.

Froning explained that survivors often face significant financial hurdles when leaving an abusive home. “The abuser may have been the breadwinner in the home, and so they are trying to navigate life without that extra income,” she said.

The funds raised will help provide resources and support in court for those building new lives.

Carpenter initially had concerns about the success of the fundraiser because it required performers and staff to work for free.

However, he said his phone was flooded with messages from people offering to help once he posted about the event online. “Let’s turn it on its head and let’s go help some people who are actually dealing with this situation,” Carpenter said.

The fundraiser will take place on the date originally scheduled for the band’s performance.

Anyone seeking help to escape abuse can call 704-852-6000. The number serves both the Hope United Survivor Network and the Cathy Mabry Cloninger Women’s Shelter in Gaston County.

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