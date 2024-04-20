GASTONIA, N.C. — A local school is being honored by the Harlem Globetrotters and Jersey Mike’s.

Gaston Day School in Gastonia has been named a finalist in the Globetrotters and Jersey Mike’s second annual ‘Elementary School Creativity Contest’.

Gastonia elementary schools receives $1K donation from Jersey Mike’s creativity contents

Students in third grade built towers that can support a basketball for 20 seconds.

Kindergarteners colored drawings of basketball players to resemble themselves.

All of the students’ hard work paid off, and the school is getting a $1,000 donation from Jersey Mike’s.

