Gastonia Fire Chief announces retirement after 15 years in the role

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch announced his retirement effective May 1, 2026, concluding his time in the role since he took the position in March 2009.

Welch has led 145 full-time firefighters and staff across eight fire stations in Gastonia, city officials share. In a memo to the fire department, he expressed gratitude for the dedication and professionalism shown by his team throughout the years.

“I am immensely proud of the work we have done and the accomplishments we have made together,” Welch said.

Before becoming Fire Chief, Welch served as Director of the Regional Emergency Services Training Center at Gaston College. He served as president of the North Carolina State Firemen’s Association and served on the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission.

Welch is an alumnus of Ashbrook High School and obtained three degrees from Gaston College, including Fire Science. He also graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program. He holds a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership from Grand Canyon University and a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Safety Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati.

A native of Gastonia, Welch lives in the city with his wife, Cindy. He reflected on his upcoming retirement with excitement about spending more time with his family, including his five grandchildren.

“While I look forward to spending more time with my family—five grandchildren now and two more before May, I will miss the station life and the daily interaction with you all,” Welch said.

WATCH: Accidental fire in Mount Holly leads to partial roof collapse

Accidental fire in Mount Holly leads to partial roof collapse

©2025 Cox Media Group