Accidental fire in Mount Holly leads to partial roof collapse

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A fire broke out at a building on South Main Street in Mount Holly just before 6 p.m. Friday, prompting a response from multiple local fire departments.

The Mount Holly Fire Department, along with several mutual aid units, was dispatched to the scene upon reports of a commercial business fire.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were observed, leading to immediate firefighting efforts.

Just after 6 p.m., a partial roof collapse occurred, which resulted in a second alarm being called for additional support.

Minutes later, a full roof collapse forced all personnel to evacuate the structure, ensuring their safety during the chaotic incident.

The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services investigated the fire’s cause, determining that it was accidental.

