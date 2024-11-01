Gastonia gynecologist accused of sharing photos of patient with bar patrons

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia gynecologist is accused of sharing private photos of a patient with people at a bar.

Channel 9 obtained documents from the state medical board about Dr. Sean Michael Lynch who worked at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

They said he had two complaints filed against him within three days of each other in December 2023.

The complaints claim Lynch had graphic photos of patients on the operating table and he shared those photos, along with detailed information, to people at a bar.

Lynch was formally reprimanded and will keep his medical license if he follows several terms, according to medical board documents.

He must be professionally monitored by the state professionals’ health program, and complete a 16-hour medical education course.

