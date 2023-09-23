Gastonia highschool named National Blue Ribbon School for second time

GASTONIA, N.C. — Highland School of Technology in Gastonia has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for a second time.

On Sept. 19, the U.S. Department of Education announced that Highland was one of about 80 schools in North Carolina and more than 300 across the country to earn the reward this year.

Private or public schools receive the reward for great academic performance or progress when it comes to closing the achievement gap.

Highland is being rewarded for its consistently high academic performance. The school first won the award six years ago in 2017.

The National Blue Ribbon School awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 16 and 17 in Washington D.C.; there Highland will be officially recognized. A celebration is planned and will be held at the school after the national ceremony.

“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is one of the highest, most prestigious honors a school can receive. It recognizes our students, teachers, staff, and parents as well as our school community for having a long-time commitment to excellence in education,” Highland principal James Montgomery said.

(WATCH BELOW: Catawba County Schools meets over banning book)

Catawba County Schools meets over banning book

































©2023 Cox Media Group