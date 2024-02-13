Local

Gastonia invites public to learn more about traffic project around hospital

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTONIA, N.C. — The public is invited to learn more about improvements for a section of Cox Road.

The traffic project is meant to improve congestion around CaraMont Regional Medical Center between I-85 and Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston County.

The City also hopes it will improve connectivity and safety for drivers and pedestrians in the area.

You can drop by the Gastonia Police Station at 200 East Long Avenue between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

