Gastonia K-9 named 2024 Hero Dog of the Year

GASTONIA, N.C. — A K-9 with the Gastonia Police Department has been named the 2024 Hero Dog of the Year for Law Enforcement.

K-9 Bo, along with his handler Sergeant David Rowland, received the honor Saturday morning.

According to the department, Bo has been instrumental in locating missing persons, apprehending criminals, and supporting critical investigations.

His unparalleled scent-tracking abilities have led to the safe recovery of endangered children, armed robbery suspects, and missing adults, making him a vital asset to the department and the community at large.

“Bo’s extraordinary skill and determination exemplify the best of what we hope for in our K-9 officers. His work not only enhances public safety in Gastonia but also brings peace of mind to families in their most difficult moments,” said Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard.

The department said Bo’s standout case this year involved the successful location of a missing child in a densely wooded area, where Bo tracked the scent for seven miles, leading to a safe rescue. His calm and focused demeanor during high-pressure situations makes him a true hero to his team and the community.

