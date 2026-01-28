Local

Gastonia man sentenced after plea deal in deadly shooting

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is going to prison after taking a plea deal in a deadly shooting in Gastonia.

Eric Smith was originally charged with the murder in the 2022 shooting of Keenen Banner.

That incident happened at a home on Rankin Avenue.

On Wednesday, Eric Smith pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison but will receive credit for about 3 years served.

