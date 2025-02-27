Gastonia pharmacy settles for $204K over controlled substances violations

GASTONIA, N.C. — Prescriptions Plus, a pharmacy in Gastonia, N.C., has agreed to pay $204,000 to resolve allegations of violating the Controlled Substances Act.

The allegations against Prescriptions Plus involve failing to monitor a staff pharmacist and not maintaining accurate records of controlled substances such as oxycodone and alprazolam. These violations are said to have negligently enabled the illegal distribution of these substances.

“When pharmacies fail to comply with the Controlled Substances Act, they can put opioids and other prescription drugs at risk of abuse on the street, causing great harm to our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Cameron.

“DEA investigators will continue to aggressively pursue the unlawful dispensing practices of pharmacists, as was the case with the pharmacist working at Prescriptions Plus,” said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the DEA.

Prescriptions Plus has taken steps to improve its compliance with the Controlled Substances Act by implementing new recordkeeping policies. As part of the resolution, the pharmacy has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the DEA to ensure future compliance.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA Charlotte District Office Tactical Diversion Squad, with assistance from the Gastonia Police Department, DEA Greensboro Resident Office Diversion Group, DEA Columbia District Office Diversion Group, North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, and IRS Charlotte Criminal Investigation Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Holly H. Snow handled this affirmative civil enforcement matter on behalf of the Government. The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

The settlement with Prescriptions Plus highlights the ongoing efforts by federal and local authorities to ensure pharmacies comply with regulations designed to prevent the illegal distribution of controlled substances. This case underscores the importance of proper recordkeeping and oversight in the pharmaceutical industry.

