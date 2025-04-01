Gastonia Police honor K-9 retiree after 6 years of service

GASTONIA, N.C. — A valued K-9 is retiring after six years of service at the Gastonia Police Department.

The Gastonia Police Department announced it is honoring K-9 Rico after years of “unwavering loyalty, skill, and determination.”

K-9 Rico has been a valuable member of the police force, the department said, as he participated in investigations, apprehensions and recoveries.

Police said that over the course of 344 deployments, K-9 Rico assisted in the arrest of 132 suspects, execution of 453 warrants, location of 58 suspects, recovery of $41,000 of evidence and missing property, and location of $19,151 of narcotics.

K-9 Rico will remain with his handler, Corporal Burns, as he moves into retirement. The department says this this will provide a loving home for Rico at no cost to the City.

