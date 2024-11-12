Gastonia police looking for 14-year-old missing since Halloween

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives in Gastonia are looking for a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Halloween.

According to the Gastonia Police Department on Tuesday, 14-year-old Jzaria Crank was last seen getting out of a school bus on Oct. 31 and walking to the Erwin Center.

Jzaria was last seen wearing a two-piece navy short suit with red stripes on the side.

If you have information on Jzaria’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call GPD at 704-866-6702.

