Gastonia police officer assaulted during arrest at Walmart

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia Police Officer was assaulted during an arrest Friday evening, according to a release.

Police said an officer was wedged between a fleeing vehicle and a parked car as a suspect tired to leave the scene in the middle of an arrest.

Officials say Sherella Janice Dudley stolen various items from the Walmart on North Myrtle School Road with her children.

Police arrived around 5:09 p.m. While Dudley was being issued a citation for larceny, she got into her car and tried to leave.

Dudley then hit another car in the process, wedging an officer between her vehicle and another.

Officers ended up getting Dudley into custody without any other issues. Dudley’s children were put into the custody of other family members. DSS was notified.

Dudley has now been charged with assault on a government official, shoplifting, and damage to property, police say.

The officer was not hurt.

