5 in custody after running from police in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers took several people into custody Thursday afternoon in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over Interstate 485 while officers followed a car, which pulled off on the shoulder.

The occupants got out and took off into the woods and onto the other side where there was a neighborhood off Back Creek Church Road.

Officers were seen chasing the people down through yards and on the neighborhood streets.

A source told Channel 9 that five people were captured.

A neighbor told Channel 9 that police said there wasn’t anything to worry about.

“My biggest concern was that our kids were OK because there were still helicopters flying around,” neighbor Ty Francis said. “They said everything is OK. I said, ‘But there are still helicopters, so is everything alright?’ And then they did tell us they were still looking for one person, but that they were in another area, so that gave me a little bit of peace.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information regarding what happened.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story.

