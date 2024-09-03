Gastonia police search for driver who caused another car to slam into home

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are searching for a driver accused of causing a crash last week and leaving the scene.

It happened around noon on Aug. 30 at the intersection of North New Hope Road and Court Drive.

Police shared video Tuesday that showed the crash. It showed a white van making a left turn into oncoming traffic before the intersection cleared, which caused an oncoming car to swerve away from the van and hit a gray home at the intersection.

Two people were inside the car at the time of the crash, police said. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Now, investigators are looking for a suspect. The white van in the video has a black roof. If you recognize the van, you’re asked to call 704-866-6702.

