Gastonia police seek help identifying arson suspect in fire that destroyed Dollar Tree

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual believed to have intentionally set a fire at a Dollar Tree on South York Road in Gastonia on July 5. The fire, located on the 2400 block of South York Road, caused an estimated $1 million in damages and destroyed the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The intentional fire forced the closure of a portion of U.S. Highway 321 for several hours as firefighters battled the blaze. Investigators also processed the scene during that time.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured in surveillance images related to the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department.

A substantial cash reward is available for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the fire.

If you have information, call: Gastonia Police Department: 704-866-6702 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County: 704-861-8000.

You can remain anonymous.

No one was hurt in the fire.

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