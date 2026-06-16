Gastonia Police seek witnesses in fatal hit-and-run crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are seeking public assistance to identify additional witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 46-year-old Christopher McAllister.

The collision occurred on June 9, at approximately 8:45 p.m., at the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North Ransom Street in Gastonia.

McAllister was riding a moped when he was struck by a gray or dark SUV, which investigators said may be a Jeep Compass or Jeep Cherokee, police said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have sustained light-to-moderate front-end damage from the incident.

Gastonia Police traffic investigators are actively reviewing surveillance footage through the Gastonia Police Real Time Crime Center.

They are also examining camera footage from surrounding streets to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the vehicle is urged to contact Officer Eichelberger at 704-866-6702.

Investigators state that even the smallest detail could help move the investigation forward.

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