Gastonia police warn shoppers about pickpockets

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Gastonia pickpockets (Gastonia Police Department)

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is warning shoppers to keep a close eye on their wallets and purses.

Police say three men are working together to steal from people who are distracted.

The department posted a video on social media showing the suspects in the Publix on Hoffman Road. The video shows a man in a blue hoodie watching a woman shop while another man takes something out of her cart.

Police say the man stole the woman’s wallet and within 30 minutes the men were at a Home Depot buying gift cards totaling more than $2,800.

