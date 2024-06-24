Women arrested, accused of stealing baseball bats in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A little over a week after surveillance video caught women stealing thousands of dollars worth of baseball bats in Huntersville, police in Asheville say three women were arrested Sunday for stealing from D-Bat.
A spokesperson with the Asheville Police Department confirmed to Channel 9 that officers were called to D-Bat on Hendersonville Road after three women were caught stealing.
Police said the women ran away before being caught by D-Bat staff. The three were then arrested and charged with felony larceny.
The suspects were identified as Veronica Constantin, Alexandra Lonescu, and Jennifer Antonesco.
After APD gave word on the arrests, Channel 9 reached out to the Huntersville Police Department to see if they’re connected to a theft from the Huntersville D-Bat.
We reported on June 13 when women were caught on video sneaking baseball bats into an oversized dress before walking out with them. One worker in Huntersville told Channel 9 they got away with 17 bats, with a value totaling more than $6,000.
An HPD spokesperson told Channel 9 it sounds like the cases are connected, but investigators are working to confirm if the suspects were involved in both thefts.
At least 11 D-BATs nationwide have had these types of robberies, including one at a location in Indian Trail.
