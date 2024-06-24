Women arrested, accused of stealing baseball bats in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A little over a week after surveillance video caught women stealing thousands of dollars worth of baseball bats in Huntersville, police in Asheville say three women were arrested Sunday for stealing from D-Bat.

A spokesperson with the Asheville Police Department confirmed to Channel 9 that officers were called to D-Bat on Hendersonville Road after three women were caught stealing.

Police said the women ran away before being caught by D-Bat staff. The three were then arrested and charged with felony larceny.

Suspects in Asheville D-Bat theft Veronica Constantin, Jennifer Antonesco, Alexandra Lonescu

The suspects were identified as Veronica Constantin, Alexandra Lonescu, and Jennifer Antonesco.

After APD gave word on the arrests, Channel 9 reached out to the Huntersville Police Department to see if they’re connected to a theft from the Huntersville D-Bat.

We reported on June 13 when women were caught on video sneaking baseball bats into an oversized dress before walking out with them. One worker in Huntersville told Channel 9 they got away with 17 bats, with a value totaling more than $6,000.

An HPD spokesperson told Channel 9 it sounds like the cases are connected, but investigators are working to confirm if the suspects were involved in both thefts.

At least 11 D-BATs nationwide have had these types of robberies, including one at a location in Indian Trail.

