Gastonia to receive $2.1M for Helene damage repairs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia has been awarded $2.1 million from the Helene Local Government Capital Grant Program to assist with capital improvements that FEMA doesn’t cover.

The funds can be used to repair, renovate or replace infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Helene.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the program is a state-funded initiative to assist local governments and federally recognized tribes in western North Carolina with capital improvements.

