Small Rental Rehabilitation Program launched to repair hurricane-damaged properties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein announced the launch of the Small Rental Rehabilitation Program to aid in the repair or rebuilding of small rental properties in western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The Small Rental Rehabilitation Program is designed for owners of one to four rental units per property that were damaged by Hurricane Helene, according to WLOS.

“The launch of this program is another important step in our western North Carolina housing recovery initiatives,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley.

The Small Rental Rehabilitation Program is part of the Renew NC recovery initiatives offered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Revitalization.

It is funded through a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Eligible property owners in the counties of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg (28214 ZIP code only), Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey can apply for the program.

Applications for the program can be submitted online, over the phone with a case manager, or through the Renew NC app. For more information, interested parties can visit renewnc.org or call 1-888-791-0207.

