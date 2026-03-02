Gastonia neighborhood could see major revitalization

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia wants to revitalize the Marietta Street corridor, our partners at the Gaston Gazette reported.

A planning consultant discovered the residential part of the area is underdeveloped and there are a lot of renters in single-family homes.

The goal now is to get funding to broaden the types of housing and support nearby small businesses

Channel 9 reported in November that Gaston County was dealing with growing pains.

Planning and zoning officials said there were more than 220 development proposals, and they needed a new plan to handle growth.

