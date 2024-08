BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Rowan County sheriff’s sergeant located an alligator out of the road over the weekend and alerted North Carolina Wildlife to ensure its safety.

The sergeant spotted the gator on Sunday afternoon along Long Ferry Road near Spencer.

Wildlife relocated the alligator to a zoo in eastern North Carolina.

VIDEO: Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

SEE: Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew. (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group