GE Aerospace to add dozens of jobs in Ashe County with $53M expansion

GE Aerospace will create 44 new jobs in Ashe County as part of a $52.9 million expansion of its West Jefferson site, announced by Gov. Josh Stein on Monday.

The expansion will enhance the production of critical components for the CFM LEAP engines, which are used in a significant portion of commercial and military aircraft, officials said.

“GE Aerospace’s expansion is a win for western North Carolina,” said Stein. “GE Aerospace could have chosen any location for this investment, but they chose the ‘First in Flight’ state because they believe in the hardworking people of Ashe County to power them forward.”

The West Jefferson site is known for producing essential parts such as rotating parts, blisks, high pressure turbines, and spools for narrowbody engines.

GE Aerospace employs around 2,000 workers across four locations in North Carolina, with 20% of these employees being veterans.

The new positions will include apprentice machinists, inspectors, and engineers, potentially adding over $2.2 million to the region’s annual payroll.A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will support the expansion, which aims to attract economic investment and create jobs in the area.

The expansion of GE Aerospace in Ashe County is set to boost the local economy and reinforce North Carolina’s role in the aerospace industry.

