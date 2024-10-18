Local

Gen Z’s online activity makes them more vulnerable to scammers, experts say

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WASHINGTON — Young people are often glued to their phones and tablets. Cybersecurity experts are warning that can make them more vulnerable to scammers — preying on people online.

The FBI says a record $12.5 billion was lost to cyber scams last year. Of those, many young people were targeted by online shopping scams.

“We are finding that it is on the rise and because Gen Z is spending a lot of time online, their threat levels are going up,” said cybersecurity expert Grace Hoyt.

Experts say people should use password managers and passkeys to protect online accounts. They also urge people to look for typos and odd formatting in URLs.

