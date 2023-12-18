Geoffrey, the little pink food robot, stops delivering in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Geoffrey, the little pink robot, has left the city of Charlotte.

The pink food delivery robots were named Geoffrey and launched in Charlotte last year. They were operated by the company Tiny Mile.

The city of Charlotte told Channel 9 that Tiny Mile stopped operating in the Queen City in early June.

The city doesn’t know why.

We will always have this core memory @PhotogWinn https://t.co/6cgxnH0P3p — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 18, 2023

The company did not return an email seeking a comment but its website now says Geoffrey only delivers food in Miami.

VIDEO: Robots to start delivering food in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

Robots to start delivering food in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

©2023 Cox Media Group