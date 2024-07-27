Local Chuck E. Cheese celebrates nearly phased out animatronic band with grand reopening

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Chuck E. Cheese in Pineville is one of four in the country that still has its animatronic band and fans celebrated the fun center’s grand reopening this week.

PAST COVERAGE:

The pizza chain announced earlier this year that it was ditching the Munch’s Make-Believe Band. The idea was to focus on dance floors, trampolines, and arcade games.

However, there was an outcry so the company decided to keep a handful of the robotic puppets in the U.S.

The characters at the Pineville-Matthews Road location originated during the early days of Chuck E. Cheese when it was known as ‘Showbiz Pizza’ in the 1980s, The Political Beat reported.

Families came to the pizza joint Friday to see what the remodeled fun center had to offer. There were raffles, free cakes and a special one-hour Munch’s Make-Believe Band performance.

The Pineville location also has a one-of-a-kind memorabilia room, which features Chuck E. Cheese artwork and merch from the past and present.

