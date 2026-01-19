Geomagnetic storm could make Northern Lights visible in the Carolinas

A clear sky and a severe geomagnetic storm could provide an opportunity to see the Northern lights tonight in the Carolinas, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

A very large piece of solar energy ejected from the sun earlier Monday and it’s moving at a high rate of speed.

Not only is it moving fast, but it is also an unusually stronger solar flare and may produce an aurora that will be visible all the way into South Carolina.

The best time to watch this will be right after sunset.

Share your pics and video here.

0 of 3 Concord Northern Lights (Tenitra Oates) Concord Northern Lights (Tenitra Oates) Concord Northern Lights (Tenitra Oates)

©2026 Cox Media Group