Georgia man arrested after shooting officer, prompting manhunt

MCCAYSVILLE, G.A. — A Georgia man has been arrested following the shooting of an officer that prompted a blue alert in the Charlotte area.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Charlotte-area residents received blue alerts to their phones as police began the search for 26-year-old Timothy Craig Ramsey.

Police told WSB-TV that Captain Brantley Worley with the McCaysville Police Department is in the hospital fighting for his life after Ramsey shot him Friday night.

Officers had been called to First Street in McCaysville to investigate a report about a suspicious person.

Chief Michael Early told WSB-TV that Ramsey opened fire and “brutally shot my officer in the face.”

Ramsey ran off, and law enforcement arrived at the house where he is believed to live, prompting a SWAT standoff. Around 7 a.m., police learned Ramsey was not inside the house, WSB-TV reported.

A manhunt was launched. Officials believed Ramsey could have been in the area of Cherokee County, N.C.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation.

Ramsey was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Worley remains in the hospital in critical condition, suffering a broken neck and a brain bleed from the shooting, WSB-TV reports.

“He needs our prayers,” Earley told reporters.

Officials said Worley has a wife and son, he’s an ordained minister, and a part-time firefighter and EMT for Pickens County Fire Rescue.

