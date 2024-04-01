German manufacturer cuts jobs in NC

NEW BERN, N.C. — A German plastics parts manufacturer is letting go at least half of its employees at its eastern North Carolina plant as it shifts business strategies.

Wirthwein filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce last week to indicate that it will begin layoffs in May at its facility at 901 Industrial Drive in New Bern.

Guido Broder, CEO Of Wirthwein US, wrote in the notice, “We regret the business circumstances that have made this decision necessary.” Broder told the Triangle Business Journal separately that the company has roughly 120 employees at the plant, and roughly 50 to 60 will remain after layoffs.

