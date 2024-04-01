Get to know Charlotte FC’s graphic designer

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina woman is living out a dream she once never knew was possible.

Tessa Hansen is creating lasting images that both celebrate and tell the story of the Charlotte Football Club.

“I had a weird start to my career because I didn’t know that sports graphic design was even a possibility, or a job that I could pursue until my junior year in college,” Hansen said. “So it was definitely a later start and a little untraditional.”

Now, she’s the club’s graphic designer.

