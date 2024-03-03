Get ready for disaster! It’s NC Severe Weather Preparedness Week

CHARLOTTE — Local officials want to make sure everyone has a plan for a weather disaster.

Sunday marks the kickoff for North Carolina Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The initiative comes from a partnership between the National Weather Service and the local governments in hopes of improving readiness and resilience against severe weather.

Each day from Sunday to Friday, March 9, the NWS will cover a different natural threat and how to prepare for it.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services say the region’s biggest natural threat is flooding. As the warmer season sets in, there’s an increased chance of flooding.

They shared these tips for staying safe in a flood:

Know the types of flood risks in your area (flash flooding, river flooding, etc.). Remember, flooding can happen anywhere, even outside of a floodplain.

Make a plan for your household so that you and your family know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves from flooding.

Purchase flood insurance. Traditional homeowner and renter insurance policies do not cover flooding. The National Flood Insurance Program is available to all (even if you don’t live in a floodplain). Please remember, there is typically a 30-day waiting period after you purchase. Learn more at Floodsmart.gov.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Six inches of rushing water can knock a person over and just a foot of rushing water can carry away a car.

You can stay up to data with the latest rainfall and stream levels on the Storm Water Services webpage. StormWater.CharMeck.org

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.

For more tips on how to stay prepared, visit Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services website.

