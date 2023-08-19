Giants claim victory over Panthers, 21-19, in Friday night preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones completed 8 of 9 passes and threw a touchdown pass to cap a near-perfect performance in leading the New York Giants to a 21-19 victory over Carolina and improving No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young on Friday night.

Jones capped his only drive with a 4-yard TD toss to Daniel Bellinger. Backup Tyrod Taylor threw a 33-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt, and Eric Gray scored on a 9-yard run for New York (1-1).

Young, who did little in his NFL debut last week against the Jets, showed flashes and put points on the board for the first time, taking the Panthers (0-2) on a long field goal drive.

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

