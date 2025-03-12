Girl Scouts sued over alleged heavy metals, toxins in some cookies

CHARLOTTE — A proposed class action lawsuit claims some Girl Scout cookies contain heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins.

A New York woman filed the class action lawsuit in federal court on Monday.

The lawsuit refers to tests that allegedly confirm Girl Scout cookies contain heavy metals such as aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, as well as pesticides such as glyphosate, ABC4 in Utah reports.

The suit cites a study by Moms Across America and GMO Science that claims 100 percent of the cookies tested contained toxins.

The study was not peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages for people who bought the cookies across the U.S. It also calls for the cookie sellers to disclose the substances on packaging.

Girl Scouts of the USA responded to the allegations on a blog post last month.

“The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority,” the 113-year-old nonprofit said. “Rest assured: Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume.”

