Girls get opportunity to shop for free prom dresses

CHARLOTTE — Curvaceous Behavior’s Prom Project expects to have more than 300 dresses from donors during this year’s dress drive, founder Geornee Jefferies told Channel 9.

Students in the Charlotte metro area can take home free prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry thanks to the drive.

“It’s like their wedding day,” said Jefferies. “It’s like the gala. They burst out crying.”

There are hundreds of dresses of any size ready for new owners, she said.

Rocky River High School senior Jade Jones said she loves her junior prom gown so much she finds any excuse to wear it.

“I didn’t really know what kind of style I wanted. I tried different styles, different colors, and this was the one,” Jone said. “I was like,

‘I love this dress.’”

She thought her journey to find the dress would be long and expensive.

“My budget wasn’t large and the dresses I wanted were a little out of my price range,” she said. “They always ask me, ‘Are you sure this is free?’ I say, ‘I promise you it’s free.’”

Jones said she hopes one of the gowns will make her feel like a princess at her senior prom.

“Everyone deserves to feel beautiful and have one night where they can just enjoy everything,” Jones said.

