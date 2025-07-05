‘Give back’: Motorcyclists gather in Matthews to ride, raise money for veterans, service members

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Motorcyclists gathered at Harley-Davidson in Matthews to support service members and veterans.

The Independence Boulevard Harley-Davidson partnered with the Independence Fund to host the Saturday morning event.

In coordination with the organization, the event aimed to provide therapy services and advocacy for veterans, as well as support for their caregivers and families.

“Freedom isn’t free, freedom is something we’ve fought for since the inception of this country,” said Chad Pennington of the Independence Fund. “And you look at men and women who have fought for it, they are still paying the price for this freedom. We are a national non-profit that is here to give back to those men and women.”

The Independence Fund focuses on providing essential services to those who have served, ensuring they receive the support they need.

Motorcyclists were kickstands up for a ride at 11 a.m. A bash also took place that included Independence Day activities.

