Glass Animals to play at PNC Pavillion

CHARLOTTE — While their song Heat Waves has set a Billboard Hot 100 record, Glass Animals is making a pit stop in Charlotte.

It is a part of a world tour to support their new album.

The band played a secret gig in the Queen City last weekend in preparation.

Guitarist Drew MacFarlane spoke with Channel 9 about the album and what to expect from the show.

“We knew that this was going to be an album about space. We knew that it was going to be an album, which is kind of like intimate love songs set to the backdrop of the vastness of the cosmos, which in itself is kind of like an existential crisis and all of us were kind of like going to like geez, what is this gonna sound like? This is pretty crazy,” MacFarlane said. “Be prepared. It’s gonna be intense. It’s gonna be big. I’m so excited. I can’t wait for people to see it, yeah.”

Glass Animals is expected to play at the PNC Music Pavillion Thursday night.

