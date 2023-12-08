Going Griswold: Local homes light up for the holidays

CHARLOTTE — For most of us, the holidays are meant to be a fun and festive time. Across the Queen City, decking the halls, or neighborhoods in many cases, has become as much of a tradition as trimming the tree and exchanging gifts.
In fact, the number of houses offering elaborate holiday light displays seems to grow each year, and some could give Clark Griswold (from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”) a real run for his money.
We’ve compiled a list of houses in and around the greater Charlotte area where you can see a spectacular display of lights – and then some! Most of these displays are synchronized to Christmas music so you can tune your car radio to a specified station and listen. (Signs are usually posted with station information.)
Many light up around 6 p.m. each night and go until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. with longer hours on the weekends. Before you head out, be sure to check the individual websites listed below for updates, times and radio information. Sometimes shows can be canceled if there’s bad weather.
Several locations also accept donations for designated charities, and that information is usually listed on their website and/or Facebook page, as well.
As a courtesy to neighboring houses, be sure to not block any driveways, turn off or dim your headlights if you park to watch the show, and be mindful of your radio volume.
Charlotte
Ardrey Neighborhood
Multiple houses on Captain Ardrey Road, Charlotte, NC, 28277
Betler Lights
1410 Hillwood Court, Charlotte, NC, 28210
Berewick Lights
6315 Baltray Road, Charlotte, NC, 28278
Brown Family Lights
323 Eastover Road, Charlotte, NC, 28207
Fallatt’s Charlotte Christmas (opening soon, check Facebook page to confirm)
3801 Maple Forest Court, Charlotte, NC, 28270
Harbin Family Christmas Lights
10223 Summer House Court, Charlotte, NC, 28210
Hillside Avenue (in Myers Park)
See lighted Christmas balls draped throughout the neighborhood. Accepting nonperishable food items for Loaves and Fishes.
Queen Family Christmas
3943 Black Sycamore Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28226
Concord
Christian Family Lights
In the 28027 zip code in Concord. Send them a message via their Facebook page and they’ll send you the address.
The Hard Family Christmas Lights
1641 Shadow Creek Street, Concord, NC, 28027
Lights on Bosson
7388 Bosson Street, Concord, NC, 28025
Lights on Indian Beech
9592 Indian Beech Avenue, Concord, NC, 28027
Cornelius
Beverly Lights
18523 Doves Crest Road, Cornelius, NC, 28031
Harrisburg
Riebold Holiday Lights
Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC, 28075
Send them a message via their Facebook page and they’ll send you the exact address.
Huntersville
Arndt Christmas Lights
14904 Carbert Lane, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Jones Family Holiday Lights
12623 Hollyhock Lane, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Zimnowski Light Show
15419 Hugh McAuley Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Indian Land
Shelly Woods Christmas Lights
Multiple houses have lights and displays along Creek View Court, Indian Land, SC, 29707
Indian Trail
Christmas on the Farm
3999 Fincher Road, Indian Trail, NC, 28104
Nikitas Christmas Wonderland
1417 Deer Spring Court, Indian Trail, NC, 28079
Lincolnton
Isenhour Lights
411 E Dixon Street, Lincolnton, NC, 28092
Matthews
A Sweitzers Christmas
1001 Sunnyview Circle, Matthews, NC, 28105
McAdenville
Hammond Family Light Show
508 Chamberlain Court, McAdenville, NC, 28101
Mooresville
Gibson Family Lightshow
178 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, NC, 28117
Jordan Family Holiday Lights
107 Spartina Court, Mooresville, NC, 28117
Lights at Chesapeake Pointe
317 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, NC, 28117
Mount Holly
The Enchanting of Scaleybark Manor
113 Scaleybark Court, Mount Holly, NC, 28120
Newton
Lights on 13th Street
319 W 13th Street, Newton, NC, 28658
Rock Hill
Stafford Park Christmas Light Show — Dec. 15-16 only
Multiple houses have lights and displays along Keswick Lane, Rock Hill, SC
