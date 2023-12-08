Going Griswold: Local homes light up for the holidays

CHARLOTTE — For most of us, the holidays are meant to be a fun and festive time. Across the Queen City, decking the halls, or neighborhoods in many cases, has become as much of a tradition as trimming the tree and exchanging gifts.

In fact, the number of houses offering elaborate holiday light displays seems to grow each year, and some could give Clark Griswold (from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”) a real run for his money.

We’ve compiled a list of houses in and around the greater Charlotte area where you can see a spectacular display of lights – and then some! Most of these displays are synchronized to Christmas music so you can tune your car radio to a specified station and listen. (Signs are usually posted with station information.)

Many light up around 6 p.m. each night and go until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. with longer hours on the weekends. Before you head out, be sure to check the individual websites listed below for updates, times and radio information. Sometimes shows can be canceled if there’s bad weather.

Several locations also accept donations for designated charities, and that information is usually listed on their website and/or Facebook page, as well.

As a courtesy to neighboring houses, be sure to not block any driveways, turn off or dim your headlights if you park to watch the show, and be mindful of your radio volume.

If you have a display that you’d like added to the list, email the information to staff@your704.com.

Charlotte

Ardrey Neighborhood

Multiple houses on Captain Ardrey Road, Charlotte, NC, 28277

Betler Lights

1410 Hillwood Court, Charlotte, NC, 28210

Berewick Lights

6315 Baltray Road, Charlotte, NC, 28278

Berewick Lights Find this holiday display at 6315 Baltray Road in Charlotte. (Courtesy Berewick Lights)

Brown Family Lights

323 Eastover Road, Charlotte, NC, 28207

Fallatt’s Charlotte Christmas (opening soon, check Facebook page to confirm)

3801 Maple Forest Court, Charlotte, NC, 28270

Facebook page

Harbin Family Christmas Lights

10223 Summer House Court, Charlotte, NC, 28210

Facebook page

Hillside Avenue (in Myers Park)

See lighted Christmas balls draped throughout the neighborhood. Accepting nonperishable food items for Loaves and Fishes.

Facebook page

Queen Family Christmas

3943 Black Sycamore Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28226

Instagram page

Concord

Christian Family Lights

In the 28027 zip code in Concord. Send them a message via their Facebook page and they’ll send you the address.

Facebook page

The Hard Family Christmas Lights

1641 Shadow Creek Street, Concord, NC, 28027

Facebook page

Lights on Bosson

7388 Bosson Street, Concord, NC, 28025

Facebook page

Lights on Indian Beech

9592 Indian Beech Avenue, Concord, NC, 28027

Facebook page

Cornelius

Beverly Lights

18523 Doves Crest Road, Cornelius, NC, 28031

Facebook page

Harrisburg

Riebold Holiday Lights

Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC, 28075

Send them a message via their Facebook page and they’ll send you the exact address.

Facebook page

Huntersville

Arndt Christmas Lights

14904 Carbert Lane, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Facebook page

Jones Family Holiday Lights

12623 Hollyhock Lane, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Facebook page

Zimnowski Light Show

15419 Hugh McAuley Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Facebook page

Indian Land

Shelly Woods Christmas Lights

Multiple houses have lights and displays along Creek View Court, Indian Land, SC, 29707

Indian Trail

Christmas on the Farm

3999 Fincher Road, Indian Trail, NC, 28104

Facebook page

Nikitas Christmas Wonderland

1417 Deer Spring Court, Indian Trail, NC, 28079

Facebook page

Lincolnton

Isenhour Lights

411 E Dixon Street, Lincolnton, NC, 28092

Facebook page

Matthews

A Sweitzers Christmas

1001 Sunnyview Circle, Matthews, NC, 28105

Facebook page

McAdenville

Hammond Family Light Show

508 Chamberlain Court, McAdenville, NC, 28101

Website

Mooresville

Gibson Family Lightshow

178 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, NC, 28117

Facebook page

Jordan Family Holiday Lights

107 Spartina Court, Mooresville, NC, 28117

Facebook page

Lights at Chesapeake Pointe

317 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, NC, 28117

Facebook page

Mount Holly

The Enchanting of Scaleybark Manor

113 Scaleybark Court, Mount Holly, NC, 28120

Newton

Lights on 13th Street

319 W 13th Street, Newton, NC, 28658

Facebook page

Rock Hill

Stafford Park Christmas Light Show — Dec. 15-16 only

Multiple houses have lights and displays along Keswick Lane, Rock Hill, SC

Facebook page

VIDEO: McAdenville Lights - Christmas Town USA through the years

McAdenville Lights: Christmas Town USA through the years McAdenville Lights: Christmas Town USA through the years





Cox Media Group