Local

Goodwill introduces brighter, more open layout with new Charlotte store

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Goodwill's new Charlotte store aims for a cleaner, more distinct layout.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont on Friday morning opened what the nonprofit bills as its prototype store with a new location near Charlotte Premium Outlets on Shopton Road.

The donated goods-driven retailer held a preview event earlier in the week. The Shopton Road store is Goodwill’s 34th in its 18-county region.

ALSO READ: Goodwill launches online venture GoodwillFinds

Jose Luis, Goodwill’s chief operating officer, told CBJ that the prototype resulted from strategy sessions that started in 2021 and turned into a formal growth strategy unveiled the next year.

“The goal was that we were going to completely change what our store could look like so that it better serves our customers, our donors, our team members and our community,” he said.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Goodwill: What you need to know

Goodwill: What you need to know (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read