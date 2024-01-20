Goodwill introduces brighter, more open layout with new Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont on Friday morning opened what the nonprofit bills as its prototype store with a new location near Charlotte Premium Outlets on Shopton Road.

The donated goods-driven retailer held a preview event earlier in the week. The Shopton Road store is Goodwill’s 34th in its 18-county region.

Jose Luis, Goodwill’s chief operating officer, told CBJ that the prototype resulted from strategy sessions that started in 2021 and turned into a formal growth strategy unveiled the next year.

“The goal was that we were going to completely change what our store could look like so that it better serves our customers, our donors, our team members and our community,” he said.

