Google invests $1B in NC to expand operations at data center

LENOIR, N.C. — Google announced a $1 billion investment in North Carolina on Friday to expand its data center infrastructure over the next two years.

The funding will primarily support the growth of the company’s data center in Lenoir alongside several new community development initiatives, officials said.

Google has operated in North Carolina for more than 15 years, with a data center in Lenoir and an office in Durham. The facility in Lenoir supports global services including Search, Maps, YouTube and Workspace, officials said.

Local leaders expressed support for the investment during a community event held the week of the announcement.

Joseph Gibbons, mayor of the City of Lenoir, said the funding is expected to enhance the local workforce and expand economic development.

“Google’s latest investment in the City of Lenoir and Caldwell County underscores a deep commitment to North Carolina’s continued growth and success,” Gibbons said.

Google also established a $2 million Energy Impact Fund in collaboration with Blue Ridge Community Action, Blue Ridge Energy and Advanced Energy. The fund will support energy affordability, weatherization upgrades and efficiency projects for K-12 schools and low- to moderate-income households in Caldwell County, officials said.

Beyond energy initiatives, Google is donating $100,000 to the City of Lenoir for a historic high school renovation project. The company also issued a $270,000 grant to Communities In Schools of Caldwell County to establish a Workforce Development & Digital Equity Fund, Google officials said.

The $1 billion infrastructure investment is scheduled to be completed within the next two years. The Workforce Development & Digital Equity Fund grant will support local students through 2027.

WATCH: New owner may breathe life into struggling Queen City Quarter in Uptown Charlotte

New owner may breathe life into struggling Queen City Quarter in Uptown Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group